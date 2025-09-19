Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A gorgeous end to summer across Colorado

More 80s and sunshine in Denver this weekend, more fall-like conditions in store next week
It will be a warm end to summer, with high temperatures in the low 80s through the weekend. We'll see mainly dry conditions on the plains, with a few mountain storms.
DENVER — It's going to be a gorgeous end to summer! You're waking up to plenty of sunshine across the state, with temperatures once again in the 40s and 50s for the morning commute. We're even seeing some mountain towns drop to near freezing early Friday morning.

Friday brings a return to drier and more seasonal weather, with daytime highs creeping back up to where we’d expect them for mid-September. We'll see more clouds stream in from the west day, but it will be a warm and dry afternoon — great weather to enjoy some time outside.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will stay near average, and a bit more mid-level moisture starts to sneak in. That will lead to a small chance for afternoon showers or storms, especially in the mountains. Most of the activity will stay in those higher elevations, though folks in nearby foothill areas might catch a brief shower or rumble of thunder.

Changes start to arrive on Monday as a cold front pushes into the region. It won’t be a major storm system, but it will bring a modest increase in showers — mainly Monday afternoon into the night. Temperatures will take a noticeable dip behind the front, dropping 15 to 20 degrees between Sunday and Tuesday, with highs feeling much cooler early next week.

Skies will quickly clear out on Tuesday, but it will be the coolest day of the week and we could even see a few frost advisories pop up across the state as those early morning lows dip into the 30s!

