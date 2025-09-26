DENVER — It's going to be another beautiful fall day. We'll see plenty of sunshine to kick off our Friday, with an increase in high cloud cover throughout the day. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than Thursday, with highs in the low 80s over the northeastern plains.

Saturday we’ll feel a bit of a cool-down thanks to a backdoor cold front sliding in. It won’t be a dramatic drop, but expect highs to be closer to seasonal averages with upper 70s by 4 p.m. under a mostly sunny sky.

By Sunday, we start to see some changes. A weak weather system moving in from the Desert Southwest will bring a bit more moisture and a slight uptick in cloud cover. This system will spark a few scattered showers or storms, especially in the mountains during the afternoon and evening. We'll likely just see some increasing clouds over the plains and temperatures will remain pretty mild, with highs near 80 degrees in Denver.

That same general pattern continues into Monday. We'll see a slightly better chance of storms across the plains late Monday, but temperatures will remain pretty mild. You'll find more upper 70s to low 80s on the plains and 60s in the mountains.

Looking ahead to Tuesday and Wednesday, the atmosphere looks to dry out again behind Monday’s system. Most areas should return to dry and mild weather, though a stray shower can’t be completely ruled out in the high country. The plains and urban areas along Interstate 25 will likely stay dry with plenty of sun.

A gorgeous end to September across Colorado

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.