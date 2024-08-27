Sunny and drier conditions return to Colorado and it's going to be a beautiful end to August.

Expect mostly clear skies and warm temperatures, in the upper-80s across the Denver metro area Tuesday afternoon. More sunshine and highs in the upper-60s to mid-70s in the mountains.

By Wednesday, it will be a bit warmer, but still dry. Daytime highs will skyrocket into the low-90s and that's about 5 to 7 degrees above normal.

A cold front is expected to move in on Thursday, which will drop temperatures into the mid-80s.

Looking further ahead, the overall trend suggests that the warm and dry conditions will continue into Labor Day weekend. We'll see highs near 90 degrees on Saturday and mid- to upper-90s on Sunday and Monday.

A few storms could pop up on Labor Day afternoon and evening. It's still a week away, so the forecast may change. Stay tuned!

A gorgeous end to August across Colorado

