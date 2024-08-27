Watch Now
A gorgeous end to August across Colorado

Plenty of sunshine and 80s for Denver Tuesday
It will be a beautiful day across Colorado. We'll see plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s Tuesday afternoon.
Hollie Flesher Hardman_sunset.jpg
Sunny and drier conditions return to Colorado and it's going to be a beautiful end to August.

Expect mostly clear skies and warm temperatures, in the upper-80s across the Denver metro area Tuesday afternoon. More sunshine and highs in the upper-60s to mid-70s in the mountains.

By Wednesday, it will be a bit warmer, but still dry. Daytime highs will skyrocket into the low-90s and that's about 5 to 7 degrees above normal.

A cold front is expected to move in on Thursday, which will drop temperatures into the mid-80s.

Looking further ahead, the overall trend suggests that the warm and dry conditions will continue into Labor Day weekend. We'll see highs near 90 degrees on Saturday and mid- to upper-90s on Sunday and Monday.

A few storms could pop up on Labor Day afternoon and evening. It's still a week away, so the forecast may change. Stay tuned!

denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

