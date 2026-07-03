DENVER — It's a mild but hazy start to the day. Smoke continues to filter in across the Eastern Plains as the winds kick up out of the southwest. We'll see gusts near 30 mph in the mountains Friday afternoon. Critical fire weather conditions will continue across South Park through the day thanks to the combination of those wind gusts, warm temperatures and low humidity.



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A few storms possible near Denver this holiday weekend

Looking ahead to the Fourth of July, temperatures will stay close to normal with a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could become strong to severe, bringing the risk of large hail, damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and heavy downpours, so it's a good idea to keep an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans.

Sunday brings warmer weather as high pressure starts to build back in, with highs climbing into the low to mid 90s across the plains. While many areas will stay dry for much of the day, a few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms are still possible, especially over the mountains before drifting east.

Early next week stays hot with a daily chance for a few afternoon storms, but Tuesday currently looks like the next opportunity for more widespread showers and thunderstorms as a stronger weather system moves through. Until then, expect a typical summer pattern with warm afternoons, isolated storms and elevated fire weather concerns in the drier parts of the region.

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