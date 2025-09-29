A few storms possible for Monday night's Denver Broncos game

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
It will be a mild start to the week, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s Monday afternoon. A few storms are possible for the Denver Broncos game Monday night.
DENVER — It's going to be a quiet start to the week, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s Monday morning for the commute!

Temperatures will climb into the low 70s by lunch, with highs in the mid to upper 70s by mid-afternoon. Monday will be our best chance this week for a few storms and showers, which means you could get a little wet while tailgating at the Monday night Denver Broncos game!

These thunderstorms may produce brief gusty winds and lightning, but nothing severe is expected. We'll see temperatures dip into the low 70s by kick-off and then mid 60s closer to the end of the game, so take an extra layer if you're heading to the game.

We'll see a few isolated storms on Tuesday, but temperatures will climb closer to 80 degrees along the Front Range. By midweek, the pattern settles into a more typical westerly flow, keeping things relatively quiet. We'll see mostly sunny skies from Wednesday through Friday, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Our next cold front will usher in more fall-like weather for the weekend!

