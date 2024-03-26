Skies cleared out overnight and we're seeing some dry but cold conditions for the Tuesday morning drive. We're seeing overnight lows in the teens and wind chills down to near zero.

Expect plenty of sunshine early Tuesday with increasing clouds by the afternoon. The mountains will see more snow and a few of these snow showers could roll east over the plains Tuesday afternoon and evening. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the week. Expect 50s on Wednesday and 60s by Thursday.

The warming trend will last through the Easter weekend with upper 60s Friday and Saturday and highs in the low 70s on Easter Sunday.

A new storm will impact Colorado next Monday with mountain snow and showers and thunderstorms for the plains.

A few more snow showers possible in Denver later Tuesday

