Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A few more snow showers possible in Denver later Tuesday

Much warmer across Colorado later this week
It will be a cold but dry start to our day, with increasing clouds and highs in the 40s Tuesday afternoon. A few light snow showers are possible later Tuesday.
Brandon Roark.jpeg
Posted at 5:35 AM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 08:01:58-04

Skies cleared out overnight and we're seeing some dry but cold conditions for the Tuesday morning drive. We're seeing overnight lows in the teens and wind chills down to near zero.

Expect plenty of sunshine early Tuesday with increasing clouds by the afternoon. The mountains will see more snow and a few of these snow showers could roll east over the plains Tuesday afternoon and evening. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the week. Expect 50s on Wednesday and 60s by Thursday.

The warming trend will last through the Easter weekend with upper 60s Friday and Saturday and highs in the low 70s on Easter Sunday.

A new storm will impact Colorado next Monday with mountain snow and showers and thunderstorms for the plains.

A few more snow showers possible in Denver later Tuesday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020