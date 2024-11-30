A dry and cool end to November

DENVER— It'll be a beautiful weekend across Colorado with plenty of sunshine, seasonal temperatures and good traveling weather.

Temperatures will climb into the upper-40s Saturday and low 50s on Sunday. Sunny and cold early Saturday, with increasing clouds during the afternoon.

Heading to the mountains this weekend? Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s, with some gustier winds over the high mountain passes. Watch for areas of blowing snow!

It gets even warmer for the first week of December! Temperatures are set soar into the mid to upper 50s.

