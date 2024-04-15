Cooler, wetter weather returns to Colorado this week

DENVER — Our next storm system is set to roll into the state late Monday, bringing cooler temperatures, high winds and rain across the plains, with more snow in the mountains.

Strong winds will ramp up fire danger yet again. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect on Monday for the eastern plains with gusts up to 45 mph and humidity values as low as 7%.

High temperatures in Denver will still be around 10 degrees above normal Monday— in the low 70s.

Sunday we saw our first 80 degree temperature of the year— officially 80 degrees for a high at Denver International Airport. Average highs this time of year are typically in the low 60s.

Clouds and winds increase late Monday.

Cooler air along with a rain/snow mix pushes in early Tuesday. Rain is likely Monday night through Tuesday midday across the Denver metro area. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for our northern and central mountains through Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall will be heavy at times.

Skies gradually clear out Wednesday, with highs back to the low 70s. Another system will bring colder air, with daytime highs in the 50s and unsettled weather throughout the rest of next week. Don't put away the warm coats just yet!

Shower chances remain in the forecast next weekend as well.

A cooler, wetter weather pattern returns to Colorado this week

