Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Cooler, wetter weather returns to Colorado this week

Rain across the plains and snow in the mountains through Tuesday
Temperatures cool down Monday, but they'll still be about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Wet weather will arrive by Monday night, with more snow set to pile up in the mountains.
David Thoutt Photography.jpeg
Posted at 4:57 AM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 07:46:38-04

DENVER — Our next storm system is set to roll into the state late Monday, bringing cooler temperatures, high winds and rain across the plains, with more snow in the mountains.

Strong winds will ramp up fire danger yet again. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect on Monday for the eastern plains with gusts up to 45 mph and humidity values as low as 7%.

High temperatures in Denver will still be around 10 degrees above normal Monday— in the low 70s.

Sunday we saw our first 80 degree temperature of the year— officially 80 degrees for a high at Denver International Airport. Average highs this time of year are typically in the low 60s.

Clouds and winds increase late Monday.

Cooler air along with a rain/snow mix pushes in early Tuesday. Rain is likely Monday night through Tuesday midday across the Denver metro area. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for our northern and central mountains through Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall will be heavy at times.

Skies gradually clear out Wednesday, with highs back to the low 70s. Another system will bring colder air, with daytime highs in the 50s and unsettled weather throughout the rest of next week. Don't put away the warm coats just yet!

Shower chances remain in the forecast next weekend as well.

A cooler, wetter weather pattern returns to Colorado this week

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020