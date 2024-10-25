DENVER — It's a chilly start to our Friday here in Denver as temperatures have dipped down into the 30s Friday morning across the eastern plains, with 20s in the mountains.

Design by Landon Haaf

A frost advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for much of the northeastern corner of Colorado. Denver is not included in the advisory but it will be a chilly walk to the bus stop.

Daytime highs will cool off quite a bit behind Thursday's cold front. It'll be in the mid- to upper-60s on Friday, which will still be above normal for this time of year.

The October heat and sunshine make a comeback statewide through the weekend! Highs will soar into the upper-70s Saturday and lower-80s Sunday. Denver will be close to the record high of 83 degrees, last set in 2016.

It'll be the warm before the next storm as highs skyrocket into the lower 80s again on Monday afternoon. The current record high is 82 degrees, last set in 2016, so it could be a record high tie!

Denver weather: A cool, calm and sunny end to the week before another cold front arrives next week

So far, it looks like the weather pattern will finally switch up a bit next week! A storm will move into the high country Tuesday into Wednesday, delivering rain and snow.

Look for a strong cold front to drop temperatures into the 60s Tuesday in Denver. It'll also usher in scattered rain showers around the Front Range Tuesday afternoon and evening. If overnight lows drop enough, it looks like this storm could bring Denver its first snow of the season early Wednesday morning.

Stay tuned as we'll have more details once the system gets closer to Colorado.

