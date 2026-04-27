DENVER — We finally saw some much-needed moisture across Colorado on Sunday and there's more to come this week!

You'll find some damp roads early Monday across the plains, with more snow falling in the mountains. A winter weather advisory remains in effect across the northern and central mountains until 6 a.m. Monday. Snow will gradually taper off, with a few light showers continuing through the afternoon. Snowfall totals will be around 2 to 5 inches and closer to 8 inches on the peaks!

A cold front will roll through early Monday, increasing the winds and ushering in some much cooler weather. We'll see high temperatures in the low to mid 50s across the northeastern plains, with 40s in the mountains. By the afternoon and evening, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to redevelop, especially along the foothills and northeastern plains.

This unsettled pattern sticks around through much of the week. Expect a mix of clouds, occasional sunshine, and periodic rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The mountains will continue to pick up additional snow at times, while lower elevations see more rain. Midweek brings another cold front, which could knock temperatures down a bit more and keep things feeling cool and somewhat damp. Thursday will likely be the coolest day of the week, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Warmer and drier weather will return this weekend. We'll see more sunshine and highs near 70 degrees on Saturday. It will be even warmer on Sunday!

A cool and wet weather shift this week across the Denver metro area

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