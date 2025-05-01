A cool and soggy afternoon for the Denver metro area

DENVER - It's a cool and soggy start to our Thursday, with wet roads across the metro area for the morning commute.

Skies will clear out a bit and we'll see the roads dry out by mid-morning before a few more scattered showers pop up late in the afternoon and evening. Nothing major—just some light rain and maybe a quick thunderclap or two. It could make for a damp evening drive home, though.

We'll see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across northeastern Colorado, with more 40s to low 50s in the mountains.

Skies will clear out and we're in for a gorgeous end to the week. Friday looks to be the quietest day of the week, with lots of sunshine and some near seasonal temps for early May. We'll climb into the low 60s by lunch, with upper 60s by happy hour.

Skies will remain clear across the plains on Saturday, but but some scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely return by the afternoon to the mountains. We'll see a better chance of storms across the plains late Sunday as our next storm approaches.

Saturday and Sunday will be two of the warmest days on our 7-day, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s on the plains and 50s to low 60s in the mountains.

Looking toward next week...things get a little more interesting. There's a chance we could be dealing with a fairly impactful rain event starting Monday and possibly lasting several days. It's still a bit early to know exactly how it’ll play out, but some of the weather models are hinting at heavier rain and a prolonged wet period. If that pans out, it could mean flooding issues in some areas—definitely something to keep an eye on.

