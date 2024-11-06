A cold, snowy and slick start to Wednesday for the Denver metro area

You are waking up and walking out the door to some pretty good November snow. We picked up around 1 to 3 inches of snow across the Denver metro and there's even more on the way!

This snow will continue through mainly midday. The metro area will see another 2 to 4 inches of snow, with more like another 3 to 6 inches south of Denver along the Palmer Divide. Our Eastern Plains will be the bullseye on the storm and another 6 to 12 inches is possible by Wednesday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the metro area until 11 p.m. A Winter Storm Warning extends from the Palmer Divide to the Eastern Plains and is also in effect until 11 p.m.

Snow will taper off later in the afternoon, but we'll see lingering flurries for the evening commute. Highs will only be in the 30s Wednesday, with wind chills making it feel more like teens and 20s. So bundle the kids up before they leave for school!

Temperatures will remain well below normal on Thursday and even a few more light snow showers are possible near Denver and across the Eastern Plains.

Warmer and drier weather will return for the weekend — from 40s on Friday to 50s and sunshine on Saturday and Sunday!

A snowstorm impacting Denver is pushing through Colorado

