DENVER — Skies are starting to clear across the state after we pick up some overnight snow. A few bands of snow were heavier along the southern Front Range, and we're seeing slick conditions from Monument Hill south through Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

We'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s across the metro area. Light snow is falling in the mountains Monday morning, but will gradually clear up by midday. We'll see more sunshine and drying roads across the state through the afternoon.

Another system approaches though on Tuesday, bringing more snow to the northern mountains by morning. Snow will spread south across the high country throughout the day. Accumulations don’t look particularly heavy, but we could pick up around 4 to 8 inches over the high mountain passes. We'll see increasing clouds across the plains on Tuesday, with highs in the 40s. Snow will develop across the plains Tuesday night and we're likely in for a slick Wednesday morning commute.

Right now, it looks like around 2 to 5 inches of snow for the metro area, with some slightly heavier totals south along the Palmer Divide and on the west side of town. Wednesday will also be colder, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

After this next system exits late Wednesday, we'll see a gradual warm up across the metro area and a few round of light snow for the mountains.

A cold but dry start to the week in Denver

