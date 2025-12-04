Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
19  WX Alerts 13  Closings/Delays
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A cold and slick start to the day for the Denver metro area

Lots of melting across the metro area over the next few days; more snow and fresh powder for the Colorado high country this weekend
It will be a cold and slick start to the day, but we'll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 30s Thursday afternoon. It's even warmer this weekend!
A cold and slick start to the day for the Denver metro area
12-4-25 weather.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — Skies have cleared across the state, but it's going to be a cold and slick Thursday morning commute. Temperatures have dipped into the teens Thursday morning and we're seeing some single-digit wind chills across the Eastern Plains and Denver metro area.

LISA AM WX.jpg

The sunshine will feel nice Thursday afternoon and will help to clear off the roads, with a much drier afternoon and evening commute. We'll see high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s across the plains Thursday afternoon. The mountains will see a one-day break from the snow. We're getting more sunshine out west and temperatures in the single digits Thursday morning, but we get up to the 20s by the afternoon.

Our next round of mountain snow moves in on Friday. We'll see light snow right along and north of Interstate 70 by early Friday morning. That snow will pick up in intensity throughout the day. A winter storm watch goes into effect on Friday night and remains in effect until early Sunday. It will be some great powder for the ski resorts, but will likely be a tricky drive if you're heading up or down from the mountains.

Temperatures will return to our seasonal norms this weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 40s along the Front Range. There's a slight chance that a few showers could roll east over the plains on Saturday, but most of the moisture will stay in the mountains.

It gets even warmer next week! Highs will hit the upper 40s to low 50s from Monday through Wednesday.

A cold and slick start to the day for the Denver metro area

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
d7gives day mile high united way promo.jpg

Community

Volunteer with Denver7 anchors at Mile High United Way