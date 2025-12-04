A cold and slick start to the day for the Denver metro area

DENVER — Skies have cleared across the state, but it's going to be a cold and slick Thursday morning commute. Temperatures have dipped into the teens Thursday morning and we're seeing some single-digit wind chills across the Eastern Plains and Denver metro area.

The sunshine will feel nice Thursday afternoon and will help to clear off the roads, with a much drier afternoon and evening commute. We'll see high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s across the plains Thursday afternoon. The mountains will see a one-day break from the snow. We're getting more sunshine out west and temperatures in the single digits Thursday morning, but we get up to the 20s by the afternoon.

Our next round of mountain snow moves in on Friday. We'll see light snow right along and north of Interstate 70 by early Friday morning. That snow will pick up in intensity throughout the day. A winter storm watch goes into effect on Friday night and remains in effect until early Sunday. It will be some great powder for the ski resorts, but will likely be a tricky drive if you're heading up or down from the mountains.

Temperatures will return to our seasonal norms this weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 40s along the Front Range. There's a slight chance that a few showers could roll east over the plains on Saturday, but most of the moisture will stay in the mountains.

It gets even warmer next week! Highs will hit the upper 40s to low 50s from Monday through Wednesday.

