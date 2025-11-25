DENVER — A quick-moving cold front is sliding through Colorado Tuesday morning. We're seeing some snow in the northern and central mountains, with breezy but dry conditions across the plains for your morning commute.

Tuesday will be colder behind the front, with high temperatures only reaching the low to mid 40s. Snow will taper off in the mountains, with more sunshine by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will tank overnight, with lows in the teen and and 20s along the Front Range early Wednesday.

Despite the chilly start, we’ll warm back to seasonal temperatures by the afternoon with low 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Good news for your holiday plans — temperatures rebound nicely. Highs climb into the mid to upper 50s on Thanksgiving Day, with dry conditions across the Denver metro.

A bigger system will move into Colorado this weekend, bringing a better chance for cold and snow across the state. Temperatures will dip into the 30s on Saturday and it gets even colder, with a chance of snow on Sunday! It looks like this will be Denver's first official snow of the season!!

A chilly but dry Tuesday across the Denver metro area

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.