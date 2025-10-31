A chilly but dry night for Colorado's trick-or-treaters

DENVER — It will be a cool end to October, but we'll see some dry conditions Friday night for all of your little trick-or-treaters. A cold front rolling through the region ushered in some cooler air and we'll see highs in the upper 40s to low 50s by Friday afternoon. That's about 10 degrees below normal.

The clouds that you're seeing Friday morning will clear out by the afternoon and we'll see lots of sunshine to kick off the weekend! Temperatures will dip into the upper 40s by sunset, with upper 30s by 9pm, so it will be chilly but dry for your trick-or-treaters Friday night!

Heading into the weekend, things start to warm up. A broad ridge of high pressure will build over the region, bringing plenty of sunshine and a nice boost in temperatures. By Sunday, we will be well above normal — maybe even flirting with record warmth for this time of year. It’ll still be a little breezy at times, but overall a beautiful fall weekend is shaping up.

Looking ahead into next week, the warm trend is expected to continue. The ridge doesn’t look to be going anywhere soon, so mild, dry weather will stick around. Most days will feature sunshine and temperatures running above-seasonal averages, perfect for spending time outside before winter really settles in.

All in all, it’s a stretch of quiet, pleasant weather for Colorado. No rain or snow is expected for at least the next seven days, so enjoy the sunshine and the comfortable fall vibes while they last.

