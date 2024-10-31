Watch Now
A chilly but dry Halloween night across Denver for trick-or-treating Thursday

Skies clearing across Colorado early
It's a cold but dry start to Halloween, with temperatures dipping below freezing for the Thursday morning. We'll see more sunshine and highs in the upper-50s Thursday afternoon.
DENVER — It's a chilly start to your Halloween as temperatures sit below freezing. A freeze warning remains in effect until 9 a.m.

The Halloween forecast looks nice and dry but also cool, with highs in the mid- to upper-50s. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s by 5 p.m. for trick-or-treaters and drop into the 40s for those heading out around 7 p.m.

It'll be a mild start to November with highs in the upper-60s Friday afternoon. We'll have plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures for the start of the weekend.

So far, the next storm system will move into the mountains on Sunday. It'll bring cooler temperatures and another round of rain and snow to the Denver metro area by early next week.

