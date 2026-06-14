A brief but nice break from the heat across the Denver metro area today

A stronger cold front is rolling through the region and as a result, temperatures will be about 10 to 15 degrees below normal this afternoon. Enjoy the cooler weather because it won't last long!

We'll see mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the mid-60s by lunch and closer to 70 degrees by 4 p.m. Look for a few spotty showers and isolated storms Sunday afternoon and evening. There could be some lightning and thunder, but the risk of severe weather is low.

The warm, dry weather makes a comeback next week. We'll see lots of sunshine on Monday and afternoon highs will be pretty seasonal, with upper 70s to low 80s. It will warm another ten degrees on Tuesday and another ten degrees by Wednesday. Look for sizzling highs in the upper 90s by midweek.

The winds will also kick up midweek...so there's a risk of higher fire danger and Red Flag Warnings.

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