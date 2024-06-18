Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A big cooldown across Colorado for the next two days

Temperatures about 25 degrees cooler in Denver Tuesday afternoon
A cold front is racing through the region Tuesday morning and temperatures will be about 20 to 25 degrees cooler than Monday, with highs in the 70s.
Robert White Photography.jpeg
Posted at 5:40 AM, Jun 18, 2024

DENVER — The winds kicked up overnight as a cold front races through the region. It will bring us a nice break from the heat for the next couple of days.

Monday was the hottest day of the year so far in Denver! Denver International Airport hit 99 degrees and that's just one degree shy of the 100-degree record last set in 2012.

Tuesday's cold front will bring about a 20- to 25-degree drop in temperatures. We'll see highs in the mid-70s Tuesday afternoon and that's about 10 degrees below normal.

Storms will be few and far between on Tuesday. If any pop up, they won't last long or bring much moisture.

The 70s stick around Wednesday along with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers. Look for a better chance of storms on Thursday and Friday as temperatures climb into the low to mid 80s.

Summer lovers: the 90-degree heat is back by the weekend!

A big cooldown across Colorado for the next two days

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020