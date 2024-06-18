DENVER — The winds kicked up overnight as a cold front races through the region. It will bring us a nice break from the heat for the next couple of days.

Monday was the hottest day of the year so far in Denver! Denver International Airport hit 99 degrees and that's just one degree shy of the 100-degree record last set in 2012.

Tuesday's cold front will bring about a 20- to 25-degree drop in temperatures. We'll see highs in the mid-70s Tuesday afternoon and that's about 10 degrees below normal.

Storms will be few and far between on Tuesday. If any pop up, they won't last long or bring much moisture.

The 70s stick around Wednesday along with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers. Look for a better chance of storms on Thursday and Friday as temperatures climb into the low to mid 80s.

Summer lovers: the 90-degree heat is back by the weekend!

A big cooldown across Colorado for the next two days

