90s return for Sunday, with scattered late-day storms

Our official high reached 98 degrees at DIA Saturday afternoon, tying the previous record of 98 set in 2020.

Today, highs will be a few degrees cooler, but still above average in the low 90s in Denver.

If you're looking to cool off on Sunday, the mountains are a great place to be. Highs will stay comfortable, in the upper-70s to mid-80s, with scattered storms and showers popping up over higher terrain in the late-afternoon.

kmgh

Scattered storms make a comeback Sunday as well across the metro area, so you may see a few storms develop around Empower Field before the start of Sunday's Broncos game. The afternoon will bring increased cloud cover and a chance for some localized heavy rain or gusty winds, so plan accordingly if you're heading out to the game or any outdoor events.

The 90+ temperatures will continue every day next week. We'll be tracking scattered afternoon thunderstorms most days too. These storms may bring brief but intense downpours, potentially leading to localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Be prepared for varying conditions if you have outdoor plans, and stay hydrated as the heat will persist. Remember, with the high temperatures and occasional storms, it's important to keep an eye on weather updates and take necessary precautions to stay safe.

