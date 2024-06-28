Watch Now
High temperatures will be in the low-90s near Denver Friday

A few strong to severe thunderstorms possible over the northeast plains
It will be another very warm day, with strong storms developing across portions of the state Friday afternoon. We'll see high temperatures in the low-90s near Denver.
Posted at 5:03 AM, Jun 28, 2024

DENVER — We are in for a very warm end to the week. Expect mostly sunny skies through midday, with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s Friday afternoon across the Denver metro area.

Scattered thunderstorms will again develop late in the day. A few strong to severe storms are possible over the northeast plains of Colorado. The Denver area has the slight risk for severe weather.

A weak cold front will swing through late Friday and that will drop our temperatures by about 10 degrees to start the weekend.

We're in for low- to mid-80s Saturday along with a few more afternoon storms and showers!

The 90-degree heat is back Sunday and sticks around next week as we kick off the month of July.

Severe thunderstorms possible over the northeast plains

