High temperatures will be in the low-90s near Denver Friday

DENVER — We are in for a very warm end to the week. Expect mostly sunny skies through midday, with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s Friday afternoon across the Denver metro area.

Scattered thunderstorms will again develop late in the day. A few strong to severe storms are possible over the northeast plains of Colorado. The Denver area has the slight risk for severe weather.

A weak cold front will swing through late Friday and that will drop our temperatures by about 10 degrees to start the weekend.

We're in for low- to mid-80s Saturday along with a few more afternoon storms and showers!

The 90-degree heat is back Sunday and sticks around next week as we kick off the month of July.

Severe thunderstorms possible over the northeast plains

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.