90s across the Denver metro area for the next two days

DENVER - It will be a toasty start to the week. It's nice and mild this morning, but temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s by lunch and then mid-90s by 3 p.m. These afternoon highs are a few degrees above normal for mid-July.

Temperatures are going to stay hot for the first couple days of the week, with more mid- to upper 90s on Tuesday. If you’re spending time outside, just be sure to take breaks, drink plenty of water, and find some shade when you can.

We'll see mostly sunny skies early on, with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Even if it doesn’t rain in your area, storms could send out strong gusty winds-those sudden blasts that kick up dust and knock over lawn chairs. The risk of severe weather is low today, but we could see some stronger storms on Tuesday over the northeastern plains.

Wednesday brings some changes. A cold front is expected to move through, which will cool things off a bit and increase our chances for more widespread rain. Storms could be more active across both the mountains and plains, so plan on a higher chance of getting wet that day.

By Friday, the heat will start to creep back in, with temperatures climbing back into the 90s and the usual pattern of afternoon storms returning. It won’t be a total washout any day, but keep your umbrella or rain jacket nearby just in case something drifts over your area in the afternoon or evening.

