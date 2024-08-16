90-degree heat returns to the Denver metro area Friday

Watch Now
Some near-record high temperatures for the next couple of days
Hot weather returns to the Denver metro area, with 90s Friday through the weekend. Our next chance of storms will be on Sunday.
It was a cool and soggy start to the week, but temperatures are on the rise and we'll see another long streak of 90-degree heat across the Denver metro area.

A few storms are pushing east over the plains Friday morning, but we're seeing plenty of sunshine along the Front Range.

Temperatures will soar into the low- to mid-90s Friday afternoon along the urban corridor. Look for plenty of sunshine as we head into the weekend.

Saturday will be the hottest day on our seven-day forecast. It'll be a great pool day, with highs in the upper-90s. The record high on Saturday is 98 degrees, so there's a good chance of tying or even breaking the record!

If you're looking to cool off, head to the mountains. Daytime highs will be a bit cooler in the upper-70s to mid-80s.

Scattered storms make a comeback Sunday, so you may see a few storms develop around Empower Field before the start of Sunday's Broncos game.

The 90+ temperatures will continue every day next week. We'll be tracking scattered afternoon thunderstorms most days too. Enjoy the summer sizzle and try to stay cool, Colorado!

