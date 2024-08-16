90-degree heat returns to the Denver metro area Friday

It was a cool and soggy start to the week, but temperatures are on the rise and we'll see another long streak of 90-degree heat across the Denver metro area.

A few storms are pushing east over the plains Friday morning, but we're seeing plenty of sunshine along the Front Range.

Temperatures will soar into the low- to mid-90s Friday afternoon along the urban corridor. Look for plenty of sunshine as we head into the weekend.

Saturday will be the hottest day on our seven-day forecast. It'll be a great pool day, with highs in the upper-90s. The record high on Saturday is 98 degrees, so there's a good chance of tying or even breaking the record!

If you're looking to cool off, head to the mountains. Daytime highs will be a bit cooler in the upper-70s to mid-80s.

Scattered storms make a comeback Sunday, so you may see a few storms develop around Empower Field before the start of Sunday's Broncos game.

A bit of a light show as storms roll east over the plains this morning. We'll see plenty of sunshine in Denver, with highs back in the 90s this afternoon. This next 90-degree streak continues through the weekend and into next week! pic.twitter.com/KbAtKliicB — lisa hidalgo (@LisaDenver7) August 16, 2024

The 90+ temperatures will continue every day next week. We'll be tracking scattered afternoon thunderstorms most days too. Enjoy the summer sizzle and try to stay cool, Colorado!

