It will be a mild end to the week, with temperatures in the 40s this morning and 60s this afternoon! Temperatures are on the rise and winds kick up out of the southwest this morning. Gusts could reach 30-35 mph across parts of the northern plains, with stronger winds in the higher elevations. A few light snow showers are also possible in the northern mountains.

60s on Friday; a little snow on Saturday!

This is all ahead of a more active pattern that will develop tonight! Heavy snow and blowing snow could make travel dangerous, especially along the I-70 mountain corridor and across the northern mountains on Saturday. Some areas could pick up over a foot of snow, with winds gusting over 60mph and strongest above treeline.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the northern and central mountains from midnight Friday until midnight Saturday...for 5 to 12 inches of snow. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the northern mountains where we could see over a foot of snow on Rabbit Ears Pass.

Denver7

For the Denver area and surrounding plains, rain and snow showers are expected Saturday into the afternoon and evening. Some heavier snow bands could develop, bringing brief periods of reduced visibility and slick roads. Denver could even see its first measurable snowfall of the season, although accumulations are expected to stay fairly light for most areas. Conditions should improve Saturday night as the system moves out.

Denver7

Skies will gradually clear out on Sunday, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s along the Front Range. It will warm back up as folks are heading back to work and school, with highs in the mid- to upper 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Looking ahead, another system could move in Wednesday or Thursday, bringing another chance for rain and snow.

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