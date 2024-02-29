60s and sunshine across Colorado's eastern plains this afternoon

We're looking at another little hint of spring today as temperatures soar about 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

We'll see plenty of sunshine across Colorado, with highs in the 60s on the plains and 30s to low 40s in the mountains.

60s and sunshine across Colorado's eastern plains Thursday afternoon

This mild and dry weather will continue through Saturday over the eastern half of the state and it will be even warmer on Friday and Saturday — highs in the mid to even upper 60s for the first two days of March.

A new storm system will move into Colorado this weekend. We'll see more mountain snow developing Saturday and a mix of rain and snow for Denver and the eastern plains starting Sunday.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.