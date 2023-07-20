Watch Now
Denver weather blog: Severe thunderstorms possible in Denver metro Thursday

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of the Denver metro and the eastern plains until 9 p.m.
Posted: 2:03 PM, Jul 20, 2023
Updated: 2023-07-20 16:13:00-04
southeast colorado thunderstorm.jpg

DENVER — Yet another storm system is rolling through Colorado bringing a threat of severe storms with large, damaging hail and winds as well as localized flooding and isolated tornadoes for much of northeastern Colorado, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

Below, you can find updates related to traffic and weather as the storm moves through. Scroll back to read more about Thursday's storm impacts. Refresh this page for that latest updates.

wad3.png

THURSDAY, JULY 20

1:27 p.m. | Weather | A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of the Denver metro and the eastern plains until 9 p.m. Widespread hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.

