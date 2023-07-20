Denver weather blog: Severe thunderstorms possible in Denver metro Thursday

DENVER — Yet another storm system is rolling through Colorado bringing a threat of severe storms with large, damaging hail and winds as well as localized flooding and isolated tornadoes for much of northeastern Colorado, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

THURSDAY, JULY 20

1:27 p.m. | Weather | A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of the Denver metro and the eastern plains until 9 p.m. Widespread hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming until 9 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/w6f8pgVr9s — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 20, 2023

