Denver weather blog: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 10 p.m. for damaging hail, winds and tornadoes

DENVER — Yet another storm system is rolling through Colorado bringing a threat of severe storms with large, damaging hail and winds. The Denver metro area and most of northeastern Colorado is also now under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.

Localized flooding and isolated tornadoes are also possible with this storm, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

Below, you can find updates related to traffic and weather as the storm moves through. Scroll back to read more about Thursday's storm impacts. Refresh this page for that latest updates.

THURSDAY, JULY 6

4:51 p.m. | Weather | Landspouts are possible for Centennial, Parker and Castle Pines until 5:15 p.m., per the NWS.

4:48 p.m. | DIA delay, cancellations | Over 700 flights are delayed at DIA right now due to severe weather across the Front Range, according to FlightAware. Sixty-one flights have so far been cancelled.

4:38 p.m. | Arrival delay at DIA | An arrival delay is now in effect at Denver International Airport (DIA) due to incoming severe weather, according to a notice from the FAA.

4:16 p.m. | Weather | Landspouts are possible for Aurora, Centennial and Lone Tree until 4:45 p.m., according to the NWS Boulder.

4:02 p.m. | Funnel clouds in Aurora | Storms over the metro are producing funnel clouds in southeast Aurora. This one was captured by Steve Bowens near the Aurora Reservoir.

3:52 p.m. | Weather | Landspouts are possible for Watkins, south of DIA, until 4:15 p.m.

3:30 p.m. | Ground delay at DIA| A ground delay is now in effect at Denver International Airport (DIA) through 10:59 p.m. due to incoming severe weather, according to a notice from the FAA.

WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.