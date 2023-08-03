Denver weather blog: Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings in effect

DENVER — The threat of severe weather will be considerably higher across northeast Colorado Thursday afternoon, with damaging winds and golf ball-sized hail possible along and east of the I-25 Corridor, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service (NWS).

Below, you can find updates related to traffic and weather as the storm moves through.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

4:57 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect for Adams County until 5:45 p.m. Ping pong-sized hail is possible with this storm and wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible, according to NWS.

4:55 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning is effect for Elbert County until 5:45 p.m. The storm could drop half-dollar sized hail and bring wind gusts of up to 60 mph, according to the NWS.

4:41 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | Strasburg, Bennett and Watkins are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:15 p.m. The storm could bring wind gusts of up to 70 mph, according to the NWS.

4:26 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | North central Weld County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:15 p.m. as a storm that could drop ping pong ball-sized hail 12 miles east of Rockport, the NWS said.

4:26 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | The NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for central Arapahoe and south central Adams Counties until 5:15 p.m. as quarter-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible with a thunderstorm near Manila Village. A second severe thunderstorm was south of Bennett moving north at 15 mph, according to the NWS.

4:09 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | Northwestern Elbert County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m. The NWS said a severe storm was near Elizabeth and could drop half dollar-sized hail.

4:00 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | The NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Larimer County until 4:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm was 20 miles northwest of Fort Collins, moving east at 5 mph, according to the NWS. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible with the storm.

3:47 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | Northwestern Adams County is under a severe thunderstorm warning as a thunderstorm was over northeast Thornton, the NWS said. Quarter-sized hail is possible.

3:36 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | Northeast Denver and southwestern Adams Counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m. for storm 8 miles northeast of Denver that could produce half dollar-sized hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph. Denver International Airport is on a ground stop while the thunderstorm passes.

3:00 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm watch | Colorado's northeastern plains and a small portion of the Denver metro area are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m., the NWS said. Thunderstorms that form in the watch area could drop hail up to 2 inches in diameter and wind gusts up to 75 mph are possible.

