Colorado weather blog: Severe storms possible Friday across the Denver metro

DENVER — Severe storms are possible Friday afternoon across the Denver metro and through Colorado’s eastern plains, bringing the threat of large hail, damaging winds and a possible brief tornado.

Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo said earlier Friday Denver will be under a slight chance of severe weather, which includes the threat of larger hail over 1.5 inches in diameter and wind gusts over 60 mph.

Friday, June 14

3:35 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | Golf ball-sized hail and up to 50 mph winds are possible in parts of Adams County as well as Morgan County until 4 p.m.

3:33 p.m. | Flight delays at DIA | Nearly 400 flights have been delayed at Denver International Airport Friday, with 387 delays reported as of 3:30 p.m. so far, according to FlightAware. A total off 11 flights have been canceled due to the Friday's storm.

3:15 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Otero County in southeastern Colorado, southern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado, and eastern Adams County in northeastern Colorado until 4 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm was located over Leader, or 29 miles southwest of Fort Morgan, moving northeast at 20 mph, according to the NWS.

2:28 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | Quarter-sized hail and up to 50 mph is possible for Aurora, Centennial and Littleton as the first round of severe thunderstorms begins moving to our area until 3:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Aurora CO, Centennial CO and Littleton CO until 3:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/x3LInK8nsL — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 14, 2024

2:10 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm watch | A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for for the eastern half of the state until 9 p.m. Friday. A couple of tornadoes are possible as well as scattered hail up to 2-inch in size and up to 80 mph wind gusts.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming until 9 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/WR2WJSQJfE — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 14, 2024

1:53 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | Quarter-sized hail is possible for Denver, Aurora and Lakewood as the first round of severe thunderstorms begins moving to our area until 2:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Denver CO, Aurora CO and Lakewood CO until 2:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/dLqVUuPBiw — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 14, 2024

1:10 p.m. | Weather update | Pea-sized hail and up 40 mph winds are possible for Evergreen, Idaho Springs and Kittredge until 1:45 p.m.

12:16 p.m. | Weather update | Pea-sized hail and up 40 mph winds are possible in Idaho Springs, Nederland, Central City and Logan County until 1 p.m.

