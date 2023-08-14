Denver tied a record low Monday morning – but could flirt with record highs later this week

The low temperature early Monday morning at Denver International Airport – the city’s weather station of record – dipped to 49 degrees, tying a record low for Aug. 14 that was set back in 1976.

Monday morning also marked the first sub-50-degree temperature in Denver since mid-June, according to the National Weather Service.

Denver’s forecast high of 80 degrees on Monday is also well below the daily average of 88, according to NWS data.

The fall-like temperatures won’t stick around, though. In a classic example of a Colorado 7-day forecast, Denver could see its hottest weather of 2023 later this week, according to the NWS forecast discussion.

Friday is likely to be the hottest day on the extended forecast, the forecast discussion reads, with temperatures soaring to near triple-digits across the plains and maybe even in Denver.

The record high at DIA for Aug. 18 is 100 degrees, set in 2020. The average daily high is 87 degrees.

Denver’s hottest days of the year so far were July 24-25, when the city reached 98 degrees on back-to-back days.

The NWS says if the heating trend continues it will mull a heat advisory for Friday. It is also monitoring the potential for increased fire danger, as the heat is expected to come with dry conditions across eastern Colorado for most of the week.

Isolated showers could appear in the mountains this week. Rain chances in town return next weekend.