Denver shatters daily record high as DIA hits 86 degrees

Denver shattered its daily record high on Friday, as the temperature at Denver International Airport – the city’s weather station of record – climbed to 86 degrees Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The previous record for Oct. 20 was 83 degrees, set back in 1950, according to historical data from the NWS.

DIA eclipsed that mark by 1:53 p.m. Friday, when the NWS recorded a reading of 84 degrees. By 2:53 p.m., the airport had hit 86 degrees.

Denver’s high temps hovered well above seasonal averages all week. The 86-degree high is more than 20 degrees higher than the daily average of 63 degrees.

A cooldown is on the way, though.

Saturday’s high is expected to dip back to around 80 degrees, and we’re back in the 70s on Sunday. The forecast shows a high of 62 on Tuesday before we dip below seasonal averages Wednesday and Thursday, when highs could stay in the 50s.