Denver set another record high Sunday as DIA hit 78 degrees

Denver set a new daily record high Sunday as the temperature at Denver International Airport – the city’s weather station of record – climbed to 78 degrees.

The previous record high of 77 degrees was recorded in 2009 and 2020.

DIA briefly reached 78 just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. By 2:53 p.m., it had cooled back down to 77 degrees, according to weather observations recorded by the National Weather Service.

The monthly record high for November in Denver is 81 degrees and, oddly enough, was set on Nov. 27 back in 2017.

Sunday’s daily record high was the latest of several in the late summer and fall, according to NWS daily temperature data. Denver logged new record highs on August 21 (99 degrees), Sept. 1 (99 degrees), Sept. 30 (91 degrees) and Oct. 20 (86 degrees).

The airport also saw its record warmest minimum on Aug. 21 (72 degrees), Aug. 22 (73 degrees), Sept. 2 (67 degrees) and Oct. 1 (52 degrees).

Denver will kick off the work week with more well-above-average temperatures, but is not likely to flirt with record highs. We’ll see a cooldown Wednesday, when high temperatures dip into the 40s in town.

Thursday brings with it a chance of snow on the I-25 corridor, particularly near the Palmer Divide, though accumulation is likely to be minimal, according to the National Weather Service forecast discussion.