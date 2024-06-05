Watch Now
Denver7 | Weather

Actions

Denver officially hits 90 degrees for the first time in 2024, NWS says

More summer-like weather is in the forecast, with highs in the 90s expected both Thursday and Friday.
The high temperature in Denver climbed past 90 degrees for the first time in 2024 on Wednesday, eventually reaching 91. Danielle Grant has more.
DIA_ASOS (1).jpg
Posted at 3:57 PM, Jun 05, 2024

The first 90-degree day of 2024 is in the books in Denver.

The thermometer at DIA – the city’s weather station of record – hit 90 at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Greg Heavener, a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Boulder, told Denver7.

It had climbed over 91 degrees by 4 p.m.

According to NWS records, Denver's first 90-degree day falls on or near June 10. It has happened as early as April 30 (1992) and as late as July 21 (1967), according to the Denver Post.

While 90 is well above the daily normal high for June 5 (80 degrees), it doesn’t flirt with the all-time high of 96, set multiple times including 2018.

More summer-like weather is in the forecast, with highs in the 90s possible both Thursday and Friday before a stormy weekend.

With summer-like heat upon us, the NWS earlier on Wednesday posted a warning about water safety. The NWS warned that rivers and streams can move fast when aided by snowmelt. Hypothermia is possible in cold waters and anyone recreating on water should wear a life jacket – even on calm waters.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020