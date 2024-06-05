Denver officially hits 90 degrees for the first time in 2024, NWS says

The first 90-degree day of 2024 is in the books in Denver.

The thermometer at DIA – the city’s weather station of record – hit 90 at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Greg Heavener, a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Boulder, told Denver7.

It had climbed over 91 degrees by 4 p.m.

According to NWS records, Denver's first 90-degree day falls on or near June 10. It has happened as early as April 30 (1992) and as late as July 21 (1967), according to the Denver Post.

While 90 is well above the daily normal high for June 5 (80 degrees), it doesn’t flirt with the all-time high of 96, set multiple times including 2018.

More summer-like weather is in the forecast, with highs in the 90s possible both Thursday and Friday before a stormy weekend.

With summer-like heat upon us, the NWS earlier on Wednesday posted a warning about water safety. The NWS warned that rivers and streams can move fast when aided by snowmelt. Hypothermia is possible in cold waters and anyone recreating on water should wear a life jacket – even on calm waters.

While summer heat is upon us, don't forget about the dangers of snowmelt runoff. Heeding these cold water safety tips can protect you and your loved ones.

⚠️Avoid fast moving, cold streams

👀 Watch children closely

✅Always wear a life jacket when on the water! #COwx pic.twitter.com/CxPZpwcOGE — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 5, 2024

