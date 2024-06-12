Denver hits 97 degrees Wednesday, tying 72-year-old daily record high temperature

DENVER — The thermometer at Denver International Airport – the city’s weather station of record – climbed to 97 degrees Wednesday afternoon, matching the record high for June 12.

It officially reached 97.0 degrees at 3:53 p.m. on Wednesday.

Denver last hit 97 on June 12 back in 1952. The normal daily high for the date is just 82 degrees.

The record-tying day continues a hot stretch for Denver in June. The city has seen above-average temps every day this month, including an earlier-than-usual first 90-degree day of the year on June 5 and a 95-degree scorcher on June 7. Heading into Wednesday, the average temperature for the month was 70.9 degrees – more than five degrees above normal. That number will increase with the Wednesday heat.



June weather outlook

Denver has already logged three 90-degree days in 2024, something it didn't accomplish until mid-July last year.

The high temperature was forecast to reach 95 degrees again on Thursday, which would fall short of the 99-degree record set in 2022. Storms will cool us down a bit on Friday, with highs reaching the mid-80s.

