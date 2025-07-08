Denver could see its first triple-digit day of the summer as record-breaking heat arrives Wednesday

DENVER — Denverites should prepare for the first 100-degree day of the summer as record-breaking heat sets in across the Denver metro on Wednesday.

The morning commute will start pretty mild across the Denver metro area with temperatures in the 50s and 60s just before 7 a.m. But temperatures will quickly soar to about 83 degrees by about 9:30 a.m., according to Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

“We’re going to heat up statewide tomorrow with some pretty hot and dry weather,” Hidalgo said, adding people in the mountains might get a little reprieve with some cloud cover that should keep temps in the low 70s to upper 80s.

Denver has already announced it is setting up cooling centers across all operating recreation centers during regular business hours after the National Weather Service in Boulder announced it would be issuing a heat advisory for the area from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

“That does include the core of the metro area and up through some of those suburbs close to the foothills – west of Fort Collins, Loveland, Boulder, [they’re] looking at some hot conditions as we get to right around 100 up and down the Front Range,” Hidalgo said earlier Tuesday.

Additionally, Denver Public Library locations will also be available to the public looking to escape the heat, city officials said in a news release, adding residents can call 720-865-5444 to learn the status of cooling centers at any time.

Weather service officials said high temperatures could reach anywhere from 98 to 102 degrees tomorrow and advised people to take precautions to prevent heat-related illness.

HOW TO STAY COOL

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” NWS officials said.

For people who have to be outside in the scorching heat, city officials recommend wearing and frequently reapplying sunscreen, pacing activities and resting often, and paying attention to muscle cramping, which may be an early sign of heat-related illness.

“Try to limit your time outdoors tomorrow, it does not take long for heat exhaustion to settle in and dehydration as well,” Hidalgo said.

Temperatures will remain pretty hot with a high of 95 degrees on Thursday before we see a cooldown as a cold front rolls into the region Friday. That cold front will drop temperatures to the mid-80s and create a better chance for a few afternoon storms.

Highs will be around the upper 80s to low 90s for the weekend, according to Hidalgo.

