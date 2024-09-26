Denver breaks daily record high Thursday as temp climbs to 91 degrees

DENVER — The temperature at Denver International Airport – the weather station of record for the city – climbed to 91 degrees Thursday afternoon, breaking the daily record high for Sept. 26.

Temperature data shows the airport thermometer reached 91.4 degrees at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, and it hovered at the same mark for much of the 2 p.m. hour.

The previous daily record of 90 degrees was set back in 2010 and 1892, according to Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant. The average daily high is 75 degrees.

As of Wednesday, September of 2024 was tied for the warmest on record in Denver with an average temperature of 69.4 degrees, according to Grant.

Summer-like heat sticks around through the weekend. Denver was forecast to hit 85 degrees Friday, and highs near 90 are expected Saturday and Sunday. We’ll flirt with record highs both days – the current record is 92 degrees both days – but are expected to break those records as of Thursday.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s stay into next week.

