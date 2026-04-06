Colorado's sweltering March heat, what El Niño could mean for the winter: Denver7, CPR weather chat

DENVER — Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo and Colorado Public Radio host Ryan Warner sit down for their March 2026 climate conversation.

In this month's talk:



Colorado's sweltering heat during what is typically its snowiest month and the record-breaking temperatures Denver saw over the course of several days.

during what is typically its snowiest month and the record-breaking temperatures Denver saw over the course of several days. What the return of El Niño could mean for Colorado during the 2026-2027 winter season as the state grapples with its lowest snowpack in nearly 40 years.

could mean for Colorado during the 2026-2027 winter season as the state grapples with its lowest snowpack in nearly 40 years. What's in store for the summer as red flag warnings become the norm and why people should take these warnings more seriously when they're issued by weather forecasters.

Watch the full conversation in the video player below:

Colorado's sweltering March heat, what El Nino could mean for the winter: Denver7, CPR weather chat

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Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.