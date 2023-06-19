Colorado’s cool, wet first half of June set records. Heat arrives today.

Denver heard summer is around the corner and is kicking into gear.

The first 90-degree day of the season – and first in 272 days – is forecast for Monday afternoon, nine days after the city’s average first 90-degree day, June 10.

In 2022, the first 90-degree day of the year fell on May 11 and Denver had seen 10 such days by June 19 ahead of what ended up being an abnormally hot summer.

The first 90-degree day of the season is forecast for Denver this afternoon. It will then turn cooler by mid week with a chance of Thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. #COwx pic.twitter.com/FfJ7CsyMsk — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 19, 2023

What is perhaps more remarkable about Monday’s forecast, though, is that it marks the first 80-degree day of June. Denver hasn’t had less than two 80-degree days between June 1-June 17 since 1967.

Monday is also the second day of a dry spell, following near record-setting moisture of late. The six-week span from May 1 through June 16 was the city’s second-wettest all-time and the wettest in 147 years.

Denver saw 8.87 inches of rainfall over that stretch, the most since 9.17 inches fell from May 1-June 16, 1876 – just before Colorado was granted statehood.

2nd Wettest Period for Denver, from May 1st to June 16th, since records began in 1872. #cowx pic.twitter.com/NQ8F4sziE4 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 18, 2023

Parts of the Palmer Divide saw more than 15 inches of rain in that span, including over 19 inches at a weather station in Fondis, which is southeast of Kiowa in Elbert County.

Rain returns Wednesday, with the best chances for precipitation coming Wednesday evening and into the night, according to the NWS forecast discussion.