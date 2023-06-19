Watch Now
Denver7 | Weather

Actions

Colorado’s cool, wet first half of June set records. Heat arrives today.

The first 90-degree day of the season – and first in 272 days – is forecast for Monday afternoon, nine days after the city’s average first 90-degree day, June 10.
It will be a hot and sunny start to the week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Monday afternoon across Colorado's eastern plains.
heat returns.jpg
Posted at 10:39 AM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 12:43:57-04

Denver heard summer is around the corner and is kicking into gear.

The first 90-degree day of the season – and first in 272 days – is forecast for Monday afternoon, nine days after the city’s average first 90-degree day, June 10.

In 2022, the first 90-degree day of the year fell on May 11 and Denver had seen 10 such days by June 19 ahead of what ended up being an abnormally hot summer.

What is perhaps more remarkable about Monday’s forecast, though, is that it marks the first 80-degree day of June. Denver hasn’t had less than two 80-degree days between June 1-June 17 since 1967.

Monday is also the second day of a dry spell, following near record-setting moisture of late. The six-week span from May 1 through June 16 was the city’s second-wettest all-time and the wettest in 147 years.

Denver saw 8.87 inches of rainfall over that stretch, the most since 9.17 inches fell from May 1-June 16, 1876 – just before Colorado was granted statehood.

Parts of the Palmer Divide saw more than 15 inches of rain in that span, including over 19 inches at a weather station in Fondis, which is southeast of Kiowa in Elbert County.

Rain returns Wednesday, with the best chances for precipitation coming Wednesday evening and into the night, according to the NWS forecast discussion.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020