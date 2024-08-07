Colorado weather blog: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for northeastern plains, flooding threat in burn scars

DENVER — DENVER — Denver may be getting a few showers Wednesday, but Coloradans living in the northeastern plains and along burn scars from wildfires past could see some severe weather over the next several hours.

Earlier Wednesday, officials from the National Weather Service in Boulder said the risk of flooding in burn scar areas would be heightened over the next few days. By 2 p.m., however, a flash flood warning had been issued for the Alexander Mountain Fire burn scar and a severe thunderstorm watch for the northeastern plain soon followed.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest Colorado severe weather alerts and conditions across the metro.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

2:41 p.m. | Flash flood warning | Debris and rock flows are already occurring in areas of the Alexander Mountain Fire in Larimer County, according to NWS Boulder officials. Weather service officials advise anyone in the area to move to higher ground immediately.

⚠️FLASH FLOOD WARNING⚠️



Significant Flash Flooding expected in areas of the Alexander Mountain Burn area.



* Debris and rock flows already occurring.

* Move to higher ground immediately!

* Avoid draws, ditches, and gullies. #COwx pic.twitter.com/J5Q0SnHv0e — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 7, 2024

2:18 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm watch | A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the northeastern plains of Colorado, including Longmont, through 10 p.m. Wednesday. Two-inch sized hail, scattered gusts of up to 70 mph and lightning will be possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Wyoming until 10 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/3KeenNlbfW — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 7, 2024

2:11 p.m. | Flash flood warning in Larimer County | A flash flood warning has been issued for the Alexander Mountain Fire burn scar area in Larimer County through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

⚠️FLASH FLOOD WARNING ⚠️



Alexander Burn Scar. This includes Highway 34 in the Big Thompson Canyon between the mouth of the canyon and Drake. #COwx https://t.co/pDqibwg94F — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 7, 2024

12:02 p.m. | Weather update | The National Weather Service in Boulder said early Wednesday afternoon that "with the upcoming showers and storms, the risk for burn area flash flooding will be heightened over the next few days."

With the upcoming showers and storms, the risk for burn area flash flooding will be heightened over the next few days. If you live or travel in these areas, be weather aware and move to higher ground if flooding is observed. #cowx pic.twitter.com/uR0ABsp5wT — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 7, 2024

