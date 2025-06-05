Watch Now
Denver7 | Weather

Colorado weather blog: Severe thunderstorm warnings on the eastern plains

Storms and showers will develop along the Front Range by early afternoon and there is a risk of severe weather. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal, with highs near 70.
Strong storms likely across eastern Colorado Thursday and Friday
Storms are brewing in the eastern half of Colorado Thursday afternoon, with a chance for some to produce large hail, damaging winds and even a few isolated tornadoes.

Find severe weather updates below as we track the storms.

2:50 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for an area including Strasburg, Bennett and Byers, effective until 3:30 p.m., for the possibility of pea sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts

2:37 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning in Fort Morgan

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for an area including Fort Morgan, effective until 3:15 p.m., for a storm capable of producing hail stones two inches in diameter.

2:19 p.m. | Ground delay at DIA

The FAA said there will be a ground delay at Denver International Airport until 12:30 a.m. Friday. Flights in and out of Denver were delayed an average of 83 minutes due to thunderstorms, according to the agency.

