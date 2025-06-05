Colorado weather blog: Severe thunderstorm warnings on the eastern plains

Storms are brewing in the eastern half of Colorado Thursday afternoon, with a chance for some to produce large hail, damaging winds and even a few isolated tornadoes.

Find severe weather updates below as we track the storms.

2:50 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for an area including Strasburg, Bennett and Byers, effective until 3:30 p.m., for the possibility of pea sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Strasburg CO, Bennett CO and Byers CO until 3:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/7IvbSZnFel — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 5, 2025

Hail in Fort Morgan

2:37 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning in Fort Morgan

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for an area including Fort Morgan, effective until 3:15 p.m., for a storm capable of producing hail stones two inches in diameter.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Fort Morgan CO until 3:15 PM MDT. This storm will contain two inch sized hail! pic.twitter.com/9ZnunFzFgC — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 5, 2025

2:19 p.m. | Ground delay at DIA

The FAA said there will be a ground delay at Denver International Airport until 12:30 a.m. Friday. Flights in and out of Denver were delayed an average of 83 minutes due to thunderstorms, according to the agency.

