Colorado weather: Another round of snow arrives Friday evening to the Denver metro. Here’s what you can expect

DENVER — Highs will reach the upper 40s in Denver Friday before temperatures plunge back into the 20s as another round of snow arrives to the area and stays with us for much of the weekend.

Snow showers will begin to develop around mid-afternoon in the northern mountains of Colorado before a winter weather advisory goes into effect starting at 5 p.m. for Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range where up to a foot of snow is expected, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Boulder said in their latest forecast discussion.

Skiers heading to the mountains this weekend should pack their winter survival kit and their patience just in case, as there could be some potential impacts to the I-70 mountain corridor from this system, “but so far snowfall rates there look pretty limited,” weather service officials wrote.

The mountains will reach highs in the upper 20s Friday before they dip down back into the teens by the evening as the storm system moves through.

In Denver, the main concern “will be the snow and renewed cold starting Friday night and continuing through Saturday,” NWS forecasters wrote.

Accumulating snow is expected to impact not just the mountains, but also the foothills and the I-25 Corridor, with accumulations ranging from four to nine inches in the foothills of Boulder and Larimer Counties, and snowfall in the one-to-five-inch range across the Front Range Urban Corridor and the southern foothills, weather officials said.

The snow should “essentially taper off across the lower elevations Saturday afternoon and evening, and then across the mountains Saturday night,” NWS officials wrote.

Mainly dry weather will then settle for the Denver metro area through Tuesday, before the very minimal potential of another storm arriving by Wednesday.

Highs will be back near seasonal values in the 40s Monday through Thursday, Denver7 weather forecaster Katie LaSalle said earlier Thursday.

