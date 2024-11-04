Colorado snow totals: Snowstorm brings nearly 2 feet of snow to ski resort, couple inches around Denver metro

The Denver metro area, particularly west and south of the city, saw its first notable snow storm of the season Sunday into Monday, which dropped nearly two feet of snow at one of the state's ski resorts.

This blast of cold and snow is the first of a series of wintry storms that will blow through Colorado this week. The Denver area could see a couple inches of snow on Wednesday, and a rain-snow mix Thursday and Friday.

Bob Limacher Mount Sopris from Buttermilk (by Bob Limacher | posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group)

See more photos from this recent snowstorm

Copper Mountain topped out the current snow totals with nearly two feet of snow within a 24-hour period.

COLORADO SNOWPACK MAP

Scroll down to see 24-hour snow reports in inches from across Colorado:



1 SSW Copper Mountain - 22

3 WNW Pingree Park - 16.5

3 NNE Mount Audubon - 16.5

3 SW Breckenridge - 16

1 W Copper Mountain - 15

1 NW Climax - 15

3 SW Breckenridge - 13

8 NW Glendevey - 12

3 SW Ward - 12

1 NE Echo Lake - 12

6 NW Silverthorne - 12

1 S Crescent Village - 11

9 SSE Spicer - 10.5

3 S Brainard Lake - 10. 5

2 ESE Pinecliffe - 10.5

3 SSE Pinecliffe - 10

1 SSE Silverthorne - 10

1 N Genesee - 9.2

4 NNW Longs Peak - 9

8 SSE Rand - 9

3 SW Meeker Park - 9

3 WNW Alma - 9

5 SSW Blue River - 9

3 SSE Silver Plume - 9

5 W Berthoud Falls - 9

5 W Green Mountain Reservoir - 9

5 WSW Winter Park - 9

2 SW Golden - 8.8

1 WSW Eldora - 8

1 NW Heeney - 8

2 SSE Kittredge - 8

1 NW Dillon - 7.6

1 NNW Cameron Pass - 7.5

9 SE Cameron Pass - 7.5

4 S Longs Peak - 7.5

3 WNW Fairplay - 7.5

9 SE Weston Pass - 7.4

4 SSE Pinecliffe - 7.2

4 SSE Keystone - 7

Aspen Springs - 7

2 SSE Winter Park - 7

2 SSE Blue Valley - 6.4

2 SSW Salida - 6.3

3 NE Nederland - 6.2

4 SE Evergreen - 6.1

3 WNW Aspen Park - 6.1

7 SSE Cameron Pass - 6

Williams Fork Reservoir - 6

3 W Jamestown - 6

1 SSW Rollinsville - 6

1 SW Kittredge - 6

2 WNW Loveland Pass - 6

10 NNE Silverthorne - 6

4 WNW Buena Vista - 5.8

1 NNE Shaffers Crossing - 5.7

5 S Hillside - 5.5

3 S Estes Park - 5.5

2 NE Rollinsville - 5.5

2 SSW Elkdale - 5.3

7 NNW Nathrop - 5.2

4 N Floyd Hill - 5.1

1 N Lawson - 5.1

3 WNW Divide - 5

1 NE Beulah - 5

10 NW Kremmling - 5

4 NNE Floyd Hill - 5

2 SW Rocky Flats - 5

1 SSE Wah Keeney park - 5

2 SSE Winter Park - 5

1 NE Evergreen - 4.8

1 NE Brookvale - 4.7

5 W Westcliffe - 4.5

9 E Glendevey - 4.5

7 NW Red Feather Lakes - 4.5

8 SSE Cameron Pass - 4.5

1 NNE Rabbit Ears Pass - 4.5

9 SSE Gould - 4.5

7 E Blue River

2 SSE Conifer - 4.5

WSW Guanella Pass - 4.5

1 NNW Cheesman Reservoir - 4.5

1 NNW Berthoud Pass - 4.5

3 S Evergreen - 4.1

1 NNW Monarch Pass - 4

1 SE Wolf Creek Pass - 4

2 SSW Great Sand Dunes National Park - 3.8

2 WNW Estes Park - 3.8

1 NW Pinewood Springs - 3.7

2 WSW Lakewood - 3.5

4 NNE Florissant - 3.5

6 S Divide - 3.5

6 SSW La Veta Pass - 3.5

1 SSE Rye - 3.2

7 ESE Texas Creek - 3.1

7 NW Cuchara - 3

11 S Rabbit Ears Pass - 3

Palmer Lake - 3

2 NNW Gulnare - 2.9

6 S Leadville - 2.7

7 NE Fort Garland - 2.6

1 WNW Walsenburg - 2.6

1 NW Walsenburg - 2.6

2 NW Woodland Park - 2.6

2 N Lyons - 2.5

4 SW Cedar Cove - 2.5

2 WNW Cherokee Park - 2.5

Alma - 2.5

5 SSW Garo - 2.5

2 N Woodland Park - 2.5

2 NNE Monument - 2.2

1 NNE Westcliffe - 2.2

5 S Castlewood Canyon - 2.1

2 E Wilkerson Pass - 2.1

2 NW Lakewood - 2

7 NNE Black Forest - 2

4 WSW Drake - 2

1 SE Eldora - 2

1 WNW Buena Vista - 2

2 NE Leadville - 1.8

2 SSW Castle Rock - 1.6

2 W Guffey - 1.6

5 NW Manitou Springs - 1.5

5 SSE Air Force Academy - 1.5

6 W Arapahoe Peak - 1.5

1 ESE Ken Caryl - 1.5

4 WNW Arvada - 1.5

7 NNW Peterson AFB - 1.4

7 N La Veta - 1.3

3 W Black Forest - 1.3

3 ENE White Ranch Open Space - 1.2

1 WSW Wheat Ridge - 1.1

5 WSW Calhan - 1.1

3 WSW Trinidad - 1

1 NE Colorado Springs - 1

4 NNE Colorado Springs - 1

4 ENE Cedar Point - 1

3 SSE Monte Vista - 1

1 N Castle Rock - 0.9

2 W Lone Tree - 0.8

1 NNW Arvada - 0.6

1 NNE Edgewater - 0.6

1 ESE The Pinery - 0.6

3 SW Ponderosa Park - 0.6

2 ESE Lakewood - 0.5

1 NW Federal Heights - 0.5

1 NE Wheat Ridge - 0.5

2 WNW Chatfield Reservoir - 0.5

1 N Littleton - 0.5

1 ESE Highlands Ranch - 0.5

Creede - 0.5

2 NE Arvada - 0.4

3 NW Louisville - 0.3

Walden - 0.3

Littleton - 0.3

1 NE Littleton - 0.3

2 WSW Parker - 0.3

2 W Lone Tree - 0.3

2 SW Cherry Hills Village - 0.2

1 NNW Louisville - 0.2

3 SSW Boulder - 0.2

1 SSE Lone Tree - 0.2

1 N Englewood - 0.1

10 E Arapahoe Park - 0.1

2 S Boulder - 0.1

