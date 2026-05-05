Colorado mountain rescue teams urge preparation for safety as late spring snow arrives

DENVER — With snow moving in, mountain rescue teams are already warning drivers to slow down and be prepared heading into the high country.

Some rescue crews say the biggest danger may not be the mountains themselves but the roads getting there.

The Alpine Rescue Team, which covers Jefferson, Clear Creek and Gilpin counties, is a search and rescue organization based of over 80 volunteers.

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“We help people having a bad day in the mountains. For example, if someone's lost or if they're injured, we respond to them,” Alpine Rescue Team Public Information Officer Dawn Wilson said.

The Alpine Rescue Team said even for experienced crews, winter driving can be the riskiest part of the job.

Alpine Rescue Team Alpine Rescue Team

“Driving in the snow with our big rescue vehicles is one of the scariest things I have ever done with people cutting us off. It's really scary. Please be careful,” Wilson said.

They are urging everyone heading onto the snowy roads to check traffic before leaving and avoid crowded or dangerous routes because crashes can delay crews from reaching emergencies.

Alpine Rescue Team Alpine Rescue Team

“We don't want a pileup like what happened a few weeks ago because if there is a traffic incident and there is an emergency in the back country, our search and rescue trucks and our members can't get there to help that person,” Wilson said. “Whether they're lost or injured or having a medical event, we can't reach them. Drive safe.”

Alpine Rescue Team Alpine Rescue Team

It’s also important to be prepared before you head out the door. Make sure your car is filled up with gas or fully charged, you pack emergency food and water, and wear warm clothing in the event you get stuck in a traffic backup when it’s snowing.

“There are some amazing places in Colorado that could just be right outside your back door, but once you get to that location, be smart. Be smart with your tires on the road and driving there, be smart with your feet, your skis, your snowshoes, your climbing shoes, and whatever you're going to do in this weather once you get there,” Wilson said.