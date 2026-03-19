Colorado is facing a potentially severe allergy season after unusually dry and windy winter, doctor says

DENVER — Colorado’s warm and dry winter could make allergy season worse this year.

Colorado Allergy & Asthma Centers told Denver7 that spring allergies typically last from February to May, but that could stretch longer this year.

“The warmer it is, the more trees and grasses and weeds start to actually pollinate," Dr. Ryan LaHood said. "We can also start to see more of a greenhouse effect as well. So higher levels of carbon dioxide, as opposed to a decade ago, will also provoke increased levels of pollen.”

Springtime allergy culprits in Colorado are usually trees like cottonwood, elm, oak, ash, ponderosa pine and juniper.

Colorado’s recent windy weather could also be making things worse for allergy sufferers.

Colorado’s dry winter may bring a tough allergy season, doctor says

“Pollen can be carried a lot further, especially with this windy winter. So that grove of cottonwood trees 20 miles down the road previously may have not been provoking symptoms, but now with this kind of climate and increased wind, they can travel further and actually cause more symptoms,” Dr. LaHood said.

Signs of allergies include congestion, postnasal drip and runny nose.

Watch for when symptoms become more than just allergies, Dr. LaHood advised. If you’re experiencing those symptoms in conjunction with fevers, body aches and chills, that is more consistent with something outside of allergies and it may be a time to seek medical attention.

Colorado Allergy & Asthma can help with allergy diagnosis with things like skin prick tests and blood work.

Dr. Lahood said most people can find relief by proactively taking antihistamines and nasal sprays. If that doesn’t work, treatments like immunotherapy and allergy shots can be more effective.