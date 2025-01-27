Are these brutal cold snaps common? Lisa Hidalgo's climate conversation with CPR

Denver7’s monthly climate conversations with Colorado Public Radio host Ryan Warner turn a page in January as chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo joins for her first chat after Mike Nelson retired in December.

Lisa joined CPR from the 35th annual weather summit at Steamboat Springs, which is the longest-running mountain meteorological symposium in the ski industry.

In this month’s talk:

How common are Colorado’s massive cold snaps?: We’re finally thawing out from days of temperatures well below freezing, but how common are these January cold snaps and dangerously low wind chills? Denver7’s Hidalgo also shares insight into how even a few minutes out in brutal conditions can impact your skin.



Colorado's 2024-25 snow season: Officially so far this season, Denver's snow gauge has reported just under 34 inches at Denver International Airport, but other parts of the metro have seen a lot more snow. Despite recent healthy snow totals, how's Colorado's snowpack looking this season? We break down the numbers.



Get to know Lisa: While she's been a staple of Denver7 mornings for many years, did you know Lisa is an avid runner and reader and combines both? She talks about the latest audio book keeping her company on her runs: 'The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back our Planet' and how leaving the Paris Climate Agreement could have impacts on daily weather forecasts.



While she’s been a staple of Denver7 mornings for many years, did you know Lisa is an avid runner and reader and combines both? She talks about the latest audio book keeping her company on her runs: ‘The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back our Planet’ and how leaving the Paris Climate Agreement could have impacts on daily weather forecasts. Plus, a look at the science behind the Twister film and why you should watch it because “the movie is so dead accurate.”

