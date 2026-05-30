Tornado warning issued in Yuma County

A tornado warning has been issued for Yuma County, according to an National Weather Service alert around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said to take cover immediately.

The alert said there was a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado 15 miles north of Wray, moving north at 30 mph.

The warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m., according to NWS.

Officials also warned of quarter-sized hail.

"Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris," the alert said.

According to the alert, the storm was set to remain over "mainly rural areas of northeastern Yuma County."

Across the state, severe thunderstorms was increasing throughout the afternoon, especially east of Interstate 25, according to an NWS Boulder post around 4:10 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for the area east of I-25 through 9:15 p.m., according to the post.

5/30/26 4:10pm update: Strong to severe storms are increasing in coverage, especially east of I-25 where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9pm MDT #cowx pic.twitter.com/bpJ5JKWwjj — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 30, 2026

Severe weather also prompted a ground stop on Saturday from 3:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for flights into Denver International Airport from certain airports due to thunderstorms, according to an FAA alert.

This is a developing story that may be updated