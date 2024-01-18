7 ways to make your house have a warm and cozy feel

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Walking into a comfortable home after a tough day or long trip is one of life’s greatest pleasures. If you’re longing to increase the cozy vibe in your house, consider making some small adjustments to your living space.

Whether it’s a house in the suburbs, a condo in the city, or a different kind of abode entirely, small touches can make your home even more inviting — and there are cozy home decor items available for all types of budgets and styles. From swapping in some soft lighting to adding more texture to your sofa cushions, here are seven ways to create a welcoming ambiance.

Think Feet First with Rugs

Warm up your floor — and your feet — with small area rugs and runners placed throughout your space. If you have wood or tiled floors, you can set down a small rug in front of the kitchen sink or next to your bed, and put a runner in your hallway or entryway. The added texture warms up the atmosphere, and having a soft layer underfoot can help keep your feet from getting too cold.

Try rolling out a shag rug, which immediately provides both visual and tactile texture to the space. Thick rugs also have a quieting effect, adding yet more coziness. This LOCHAS Ultra Soft Indoor Area Rug is deliciously soft and available in a variety of colors and sizes to fit anyone’s decor.

Adjust Your Lighting

Whenever possible, it’s best to avoid single-source overhead lighting. Go with an abundance of task lighting, table and floor lamps instead to create clusters of illumination. If recessed lighting is your only option, consider changing the lighting temperature. Changing cool-temperature bulbs for warm-temperature bulbs makes for a warm and welcoming vibe.

This set of three matching lamps (one floor lamp and two table lamps) ensures that the whole room is uniformly cloaked in a soft-honey glow.

Incorporate Different Textures

Whether it’s with a knitted pouf, a hand-woven pillow or a leather armchair, adding a variety of textures to a room can transform the space from feeling “meh” to warm and cozy. Different fabrics, such as velvet, chenille and chunky knits create an inviting atmosphere, and even other decor items — like ceramic planters or mirrors with metallic frames — can introduce new elements to the room.

To quickly and easily add some visual intrigue to your living space, try swapping out the covers on your throw pillows. These knit pillow covers with buttons make it look like your pillows are wearing snug little sweaters.

Find A Scent That You Associate With Home

Smell is the strongest sense tied to memory. Fresh fragrant flowers, incense, scented candles and DIY potpourri set a welcoming vibe from the moment you walk through the door, and remind you that you are really home. When choosing a signature scent for your space, think about the smells that align with your own self-expression and what you’re looking to convey.

Or take some inspiration from the area where you live or where you grew up. After all, what could be more homey than the scent of your home state? If you’re from Georgia, for example, few things will provide an instant dose of Southern comfort as the scent of peaches and magnolia found in the Homesick line of States-themed candles. The Wisconsin candle, meanwhile, throws a buttery maple aroma with cranberry and cinnamon, and the Kansas scent evokes “rainstorms, sunflowers, and the grassy expanse of open plains.”

Add Visual Memories

If you want to keep the fires of nostalgia regularly stoked in your cozy home, try placing a digital picture frame on a mantel or bookshelf. The display screens on these frames cycle through a series of uploaded photos, so you can meander along Memory Lane for hours, pausing to reminisce about that relaxing beach vacation or the hilarious antics at a family reunion years ago.

The 10-inch Skylight Digital Frame is a good option, as there’s no need to download a separate app to use it. Simply email photos to the frame and they’ll magically appear on the screen.

Bring In A Blanket

Extra blankets bring warmth to your room both visually and physically. You can throw one over the back of the couch or set one out at the end of your bed. If you tend to feel chilly more often than not, opt for an electric one. The best electric blanket will feel soft to the touch, offer multiple heat settings and include built-in safety features.

For the ultimate in snuggle indulgence, try this plush Woolrich blanket, which heats up quickly and offers a buttery soft feel.

Change Curtains

If you have thin drapes or blinds, consider changing them out for thick velvet curtains or a darker light-blocking drape. Curtains made from more substantial fabric can keep your house better insulated, and they can add warmth and interest to the room. You can also play with light and dark colors in the room to provide some contrast or choose curtains with unusual textures, like these cotton panels with a tufted chenille trim.

Do these ideas inspire you to add some warmth and coziness to your space?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.