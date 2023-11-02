Watch Mariah Carey defrost to start the holiday season

Forget spooky season: Mariah Carey is officially in her holiday era, and you better join her!

At midnight on Nov. 1, the Queen of Christmas posted a hilarious video on her socials to announce that it ’tis the season.

In the video, creepy characters like Ghostface and Jason Voorhees are seen chiseling away at a block of ice. Inside is Mariah Carey, decked out in her signature red for the season.

Then, she hits one of her iconic high notes. (Side note: Music experts say that Carey has an impressive five-octave vocal octave range that’s broader than many other popular female signers.) So, needless to say, when she hits that whistle register, the ice shatters and the Queen of Christmas is free!

Instantly, Mariah’s version of “All I Want for Christmas is You” begins.

Just a day after Carey’s video began to go viral, songwriter Andy Stone brought a claim against the singer saying that her version of “All I Want for Christmas is You” is too similar to his 1989 country version, which was performed with his country group Vince Vance & the Valiants.

This is the second time Stone has brought a lawsuit against Carey for her song; in 2022, he dropped a lawsuit that made similar allegations. You can hear Vince Vance & the Valiants’ version on YouTube:

Carey has not responded publicly to the second lawsuit, but in past interviews, she said she vividly recalls the writing of “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

“I started writing that on a little DX7 or Casio keyboard that was in this little room in the house that I lived in at the time in upstate New York lifetimes ago,” she told Parade in 2021. “Just writing down everything that I thought about. All the things that reminded me of Christmas that made me feel festive that I wanted other people to feel.”

Carey co-wrote the song “All I Want for Christmas” with Walter Afanasieff, the Grammy-winning producer and composer who wrote many of Carey’s hits like “Butterfly” and “Forever,” in 1994.

You can hear Carey’s song in full in this video from her YouTube channel:

In 2022, Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” broke a record on Spotify for most streams in one day (21.273 million streams on Christmas Eve). How many streams do you think the Queen will earn this year?

