Viewer Spotlight: Our commitment to covering the Russia-Ukraine war

Each week, we here at Scripps News take the time to respond to your calls to our toll-free viewer hotline — which continue to come with meaningful comments and insight on our reporting.

In recent weeks, we've devoted much of our airtime to developments in the war between Israel and Hamas. But many of you called in to voice your concerns over coverage of another major conflict — the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Frank from Kansas said: "I was just wondering, is the war in Ukraine over with? Nobody seems to report on it anymore."

Meanwhile, Nan from Florida said: "I really do wish you would let us know what’s happening in Ukraine…what are the Russians doing to them? Have they had any major victories?"

And an anonymous caller had this to say: "Israel is very important, and what’s happening over there in Gaza. I think you lose sight of how Ukraine is suffering because of Russia’s terrorism. So, I would like you to not follow suit like all the other networks and only focus on Israel, but also the people and the war that’s happening in Ukraine."

We hear you loud and clear. We pride ourselves on not only covering the day's most important stories, but also sticking with them and providing updates — long after others may have moved on.

As Russia's war with Ukraine reached what many observers likened to a stalemate, our coverage of it did briefly take a backseat to faster-moving developments in Israel and Gaza. But we hear you, and we are putting a renewed focus on the topic.

SEE MORE: No Surrender: Ukraine in 2023

While continuing to monitor partisan battles over aid funding on Capitol Hill, Scripps News correspondent Jason Bellini will also provide updates to his in-depth, on-the-ground reporting on the war in the coming weeks. Jason has been to Ukraine several times since the war started, and on Dec. 21 he'll bring us new information on a group of Ukrainian children who were abducted from an orphanage by Russians.

You may remember the following report Jason did back in June:

SEE MORE: The race to save abducted Ukrainian teen, a pawn of Russian propaganda

We will continue to tell these powerful stories from Ukraine, or wherever in the world the news takes us. In the meantime, we appreciate your continued viewership and feedback, so please keep those calls coming!

Let us know how we're doing — good or bad — anytime on our toll-free Scripps News Viewer Hotline at 1-833-4-SCRIPPS to lend your voice to the conversation. You can also always watch us 24/7 on your favorite streaming platform or on our website at scrippsnews.com.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com