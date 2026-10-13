Vail Mountain & Beaver Creek to begin snowmaking operations after 1st snowfall

The first snow of the season has fallen at Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek Resort and Butte Mountain Resort.

According to officials, Vail Mountain received nearly three inches of snow and Beaver Creek got around an inch of snow. Additional snowfall is in the forecast, and teams will begin snowmaking this week.

Eric Dunn/Vail Resort

Crested Butte Mountain Resort also got a dusting of snow, officials said. The resort's 65th season will kick off on Nov. 25.

Vail is targeting an opening date for Nov. 13 while Beaver Creek is looking to open Nov. 25.

Watch below: One more day of dry and sunny conditions before mountain snow and rain move in

One More Day of Dry and Sunny Conditions Before Mountain Snow and Rain Move In